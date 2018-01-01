Childless Sarah Paulson thrilled to play a mum in Ocean's 8

Actress Sarah Paulson had to dig deep for her role in Sandra Bullock's new heist movie Ocean's 8 because the childless star plays a mum in the film.

While castmates Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham Carter all have kids, Sarah has never been interested in starting a family.

And that fact made her new character quite interesting.

The 43-year-old tells S Magazine, "They (writers) did a really wonderful job of giving every character not only a specific skill set that makes them an asset to Debbie Ocean's team to pull off this heist, but they all have very distinct personalities.

"The thing that separates me from the other women is that I'm the only one in the movie who's a mother. I have a few small children, and so pulling this job takes me away from them. We don't really learn about what their (the other characters) responsibilities are outside of the job they're doing as directly as we do with (my character) Tammy, so that was an extra thing from my story line that was really fun to play."

Earlier this year (18), Sarah opened up about not having children, insisting she wants to be able to be "selfish."

"I don't want to be torn," she told Town & Country. "I don't want to look at my child and say, 'You're the most extraordinary thing that ever happened to me, but also the death knell'."

"It was hard for my mother to be everywhere, to come to the school play and make a living, I've always known what I wanted out of professional life, and I didn't want to turn around and go, 'If I had only made the choice to just dedicate this time in my life to me'," she added. "It's selfish, but I think the word selfish gets a bad rap."