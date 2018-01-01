Ocean's 8 takes number one spot on North American box office

Ocean's 8 has stolen the top spot on the North American box office in its opening weekend (08-10Jun18).

The female-centred Ocean's trilogy spinoff starring Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, and Cate Blanchett has earned $41.5 million (£30.9 million) to take the number one spot. The film's debut is the best in the franchise when not adjusting for inflation, according to The Wrap.com.

Before the movie premiered, the stars spoke about being determined to prove to Hollywood executives that women can turn blockbuster titles into global box office hits without the support of leading men.

"(The notion that) ensembles of women just 'don't sell' - it's just lazy thinking," Cate said earlier this month, claiming only "lazy, stupid people" still think that way.

Meanwhile, Solo: A Star Wars Story comes in second place with $15.2 million (£11.3 million), bringing its domestic total to $176.4 million (£131.6 million) and global tally to $312.2 million (£232.9 million). Deadpool 2 takes the third spot with $13.8 million (£10.3 million).

Hereditary and Avengers: Infinity War round out the top five with $13 million (£9.7 million) and $6.9 million (£5.1 million), respectively.

Overseas, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has taken the number one spot with $151.1 million (£112.7 million). The fifth film in the franchise had a record-breaking opening in South Korea after earning $27.2 million (£20.3 million), which was an opening day and studio opening weekend high.

The film opens in North America on 22 June (18).

"Jurassic World is a genre of one, and each film within this franchise is engineered as a global event," Duncan Clark, Universal's President of International Distribution, says. "Audiences gravitate to the nostalgia, storytelling and spectacle, and from this outstanding foundation we are set for a lengthy international playout, with major markets - including China, Australia, Latin America and North America-yet to open."