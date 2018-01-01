Mindy Kaling opens up about single mother fears during commencement speech

Mindy Kaling opened up about life as a single mother during her commencement speech at Dartmouth College on Sunday (10Jun18).

The Mindy Project star returned to her university in Hanover, New Hampshire on Sunday and delivered a 17-minute speech littered with jokes to graduating students while dressed in a black gown.

During the speech, she admitted she was scared to raise her daughter Katherine, who was born in December (17), by herself because it wasn't part of her original life plan.

"I remember bringing her home and being in my house with her for the first time and thinking, 'Huh. According to movies and TV, this is traditionally the time when my mother and spouse are supposed to be here, sharing this experience with me.' And I looked around, and I had neither. And for a moment, it was kind of scary. Like, 'Can I do this by myself?'

"But then, that feeling went away, because the reality is, I'm not doing it by myself. I'm surrounded by family and friends who love and support me. And the joy I feel from being with my daughter Katherine eclipses anything from any crazy checklist."

The 38-year-old, who has not revealed the identity of Katherine's father, confessed that she didn't think she would have a child before she was married but she has no regrets.

"So I just want to tell you guys, don't be scared if you don't do things in the right order, or if you don't do some things at all," she told the audience. "I didn't think I'd have a child before I got married, but hey, it turned out that way, and I wouldn't change a thing. I didn't think I'd have dessert before breakfast today, but hey, it turned out that way and I wouldn't change a thing."

Mindy, whose mother Swati died in 2012, advised students to feel free to let their life checklist go, and joked, "Yes, my culminating advice from my speech is a song from the Disney animated movie, Frozen."