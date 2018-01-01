Ariel Winter pays tribute to The Goldbergs star Jackson Odell

Ariel Winter has paid tribute to her friend and fellow actor Jackson Odell, who was found dead aged 20.

The Goldbergs actor was found unresponsive at his home in San Fernando Valley, California on Friday (07Jun18), investigating officer Lt. Rudy Molano has confirmed.

While no foul play is suspected, his death is now under investigation by a Los Angeles county coroner and an autopsy should be completed in the next couple of days.

Modern Family actress Ariel, who had known the star for several years and worked with him on an episode of the hit show, has paid tribute to Jackson in a post on Twitter.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell. I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared in an episode of Modern Family," she wrote. “We didn't talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I'm glad I got to spend time with him before his end.

“Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”

The Goldbergs actor Charlie DePew also paid tribute to Jackson, who played Ari Caldwell in the ABC sitcom, on Twitter: "RIP Jackson Odell. I’m so happy that i got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person."

And in a statement to TMZ, Odell’s family described him as “a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul”.

“He had so much more to share,” they said. “Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.”

Jackson also appeared in shows Arrested Development and iCarly. He was also a songwriter who had contributed a number of original songs to the soundtrack of romantic drama Forever My Girl.