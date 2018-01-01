Rose McGowan indicted over cocaine charge

Actress Rose McGowan has been formally charged by grand jury officials in her drug possession case.

The former Charmed star was slapped with felony possession of a controlled substance last year (17) after authorities reportedly found two packets of cocaine in a wallet she left behind on a flight to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in January, 2017.

She maintained the illegal substances were not hers, and her lawyers called for the counts to be dismissed, citing a lack of evidence, but their efforts were denied in March (18).

Last month (May18), it was ruled the case would be heard at trial by a grand jury, and on Monday (11Jun18), McGowan was indicted for one felony count of cocaine possession.

She has pleaded not guilty to the crime, and maintains the drugs could have been planted as five hours had passed between McGowan leaving the wallet, which contained her ID card, and it being found by a cleaning crew.

The actress previously suggested agents hired by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may be behind the incident, aimed at discrediting her for making sex assault accusations against him.

Weinstein has denied the allegations.

If convicted, McGowan faces up to a year behind bars, but her attorneys have vowed to fight the charge all the way.

"Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence," her attorney, Jose Baez, tells TMZ.com. "These charges would have never been brought if it weren't for her activism as a voice for women everywhere. I assure you, this selective prosecution will be met with a strong defence."

McGowan was not present for the indictment. She travelled to Italy over the weekend (09-10Jun18) to support her friend and fellow Weinstein accuser Asia Argento as she mourns the death of her boyfriend, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide last week (ends08Jun18).