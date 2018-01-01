Jennifer Lopez: 'Alex Rodriguez and I are taking our time together'

Jennifer Lopez is in no rush to take the next step in her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, insisting it is important for them to go at their "own pace".

The Waiting for Tonight hitmaker and Alex have been dating since last year and are constantly praising each other in public, but Jennifer insists that just because their relationship is going well doesn't mean that they are interested in marriage.

"We have to take our time," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Monday (11Jun18). "I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and... we're mature now. We're grown ups and we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now."

In April (18), Jennifer opened up about what makes the relationship bond strong, revealing she and the retired baseball star are very similar people.

"It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine. "We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

And in February, she gushed her personal and professional life were in a "beautiful" place.

"It's crazy," she told news show Entertainment Tonight. "We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally. You know, things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other."