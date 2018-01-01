Girls Trip and The Greatest Showman up for MTV's Best Musical Moment prize

Girls Trip and The Greatest Showman are among the nominees for the Best Musical Moment prize at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith's dance battle in a club, and Zac Efron's romantic Rewrite the Stars duet with Zendaya in movie musical The Greatest Showman are just two of the eight contenders.

The others include Chrissy Metz belting out Landslide in TV drama This Is Us, the Black-ish cast's performance of Freedom, Riverdale's A Night We'll Never Forget, and Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard's Snow Ball dance to The Police classic Every Breath You Take.

The end credits of Call Me by Your Name and the I Wanna Dance With Somebody dream sequence from Love, Simon complete the shortlist for the award, which aims to celebrate "the greatest use of music in movies and television and includes iconic moments from the past year".

Fans are invited to vote for their favourites via social media, and the winner will be unveiled during the prizegiving, which takes place in Santa Monica, California next Monday (18Jun18).

Thanks to its Best Musical Moment nomination, Stranger Things now ties with Black Panther for the most nods heading into the ceremony, with seven.

Special honours will be presented to Chris Pratt, who will receive the 2018 Generation Award, and actress/writer Lena Waithe, who will pick up the Trailblazer Award.

Comedienne Haddish will serve as the night's host, with guest presenters including Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, and Gina Rodriguez.