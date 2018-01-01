Oprah Winfrey: 'Doria Ragland is great at yoga!'

Oprah Winfrey has opened up about hanging out with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland.

Oprah and Doria made headlines in the weeks leading up to the royal wedding in May (18) following an apparent meet-up between the pair which saw them reportedly spending a day snacking and doing yoga.

The media mogul has now shed light on her time with Doria, confirming that they enjoyed a relaxing time together and rebuffing rumours that she had showered her new friend with gifts in the hopes of getting an exclusive interview in return.

"The story was that Meghan's mom had come to my house and she left laden with gifts," Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight. "You know what the gifts were? First of all, she's great at yoga, so I said, 'Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.' So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch."

The 64-year-old also revealed that she and Doria dined on a dessert made from fresh kumquats - a citrus fruit both women enjoy.

"She said, 'I love kumquats,' and I said, 'I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?' So it was a basket of kumquats, people," she recalled. "For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I'm trying to bribe her for an interview - they were kumquats. If kumquats can get you an interview, I’m all for it!"

Following their hang-out, Oprah and Doria, 61, attended Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding a few weeks later at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, England, an experience Oprah says was "transformative".

"It was more than a wedding, I thought," she gushed. "It was a cultural moment. And you could not be there or watching on television… and not feel that there was a shift that just happened in the middle of it. I think it's bigger than them and I think it bodes well for hope for all of us."