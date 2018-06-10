NEWS Jurassic World chomps into UK box-office Newsdesk Share with :







Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard team up again for a thrilling new adventure set on Isla Nublar, where a volcano thought to be extinct is about to erupt… Jeff Goldblum returns to the franchise as chaos theory specialist, Dr Ian Malcolm, while Rafe Spall and Toby Jones also star.



Solo: A Star Wars Story – Adventure introducing the young pilot Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Chewbacca, the fierce yet friendly wookiee who will co-pilot the Millennium Falcon. British-made film’s key cast includes Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany and Woody Harrelson.



Deadpool 2 – Ryan Reynolds is back as wise-cracking Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in a second action-packed adventure, in which among other things he protects a special young boy from the mutant Cable (Josh Brolin). In its 4th week of release is already among the UK’s top 20 films of the last 12 months.



Book Club – Comedy starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as members of a monthly book club whose lives change when they read Fifty Shades of Grey. Andy Garcia also stars.



Avengers: Infinity War – Marvel’s 19th epic in the last ten years, Infinity War is directed by the Russo brothers and unites a universe of Marvel heroes against super-villain Thanos (Josh Brolin). This truly dazzling spectacle, in its 7th week in cinemas, is one of the top ten hits in UK box-office history.



Sherlock Gnomes – Animated comedy in which the great detective Sherlock and his colleague Dr Watson – voiced by Johnny Depp and Chiwetel Ejiofor respectively – investigate a case of missing garden ornaments. Other character voices include Sir Michael Caine, Emily Blunt, Mary J Blige and Dexter Fletcher.



Blade Runner: The Final Cut – A smash-hit Secret Cinema presentation, in one London location, of Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic set in 2019, starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah and Sean Young.



Show Dogs – Family comedy in which a Rottweiler police dog goes undercover to thwart a criminal masterplan. Voice cast includes Alan Cumming, Will Arnett, Stanley Tucci and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges.



Kaala – New crime thriller set among the large Tamil community in Mumbai, India, starring the hugely popular Rajinikanth.



McQueen – Moving, British-made documentary about the maverick yet award-winning creative genius, Alexander McQueen (1969 – 2010). Born in London, he trained on Savile Row and went on to form his own fashion label, which is still thriving today.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office - Total UK box-office



1 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – NEW £14,334,894 £14,334,894

2 Solo: A Star Wars Story £1,192,220 £16,390,659

3 Deadpool 2 £1,182,010 £29,042,739

4 Book Club £507,917 £2,037,605

5 Avengers: Infinity War £406,119 £69,563,230

6 Sherlock Gnomes £301,555 £7,580,001

7 Blade Runner: The Final Cut – Secret Cinema £226,459 £4,064,682

8 Show Dogs £201,435 £2,549,449

9 Kaala – NEW £158,275 £158,275

10 McQueen – NEW £131,278 £131,278



comScore data up to and including Sunday 10 June 2018 – explore more at launchingfilms.com

