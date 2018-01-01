Paul Hogan to star in The Very Excellent Mr Dundee

Paul Hogan is to star in new Crocodile Dundee film, The Very Excellent Mr Dundee.

The Australian actor rose to global fame following his performance as outback adventurer Michael "Crocodile" Dundee in the 1986 hit, the first in the film series.

Interest in the movies was reignited in February (18) when Hogan fronted a short film which aired during the Super Bowl, an advertisement for Tourism Australia, and on Monday (11Jun18) producers announced that they were making another instalment in the series.

"The Very Excellent Mr Dundee! sees Paul Hogan playing himself and on the brink of receiving a knighthood for services to comedy," a representative said of the plot summary in a statement. "'Don't do anything to mess this up,' his manager tells him. However, despite all his best efforts, the next six weeks sees his name and reputation hilariously destroyed."

The Very Excellent Mr Dundee will be directed by Dean Murphy, who will also produce alongside Nigel Odell. Both worked with Hogan on 2009 flick Charlie & Boots.

The film will be set in Los Angeles with shooting set to take place in Australia, Los Angeles and Vancouver. Production kicks off in July, though the supporting cast is yet to be announced. However, 78-year-old Hogan has hinted that he will be calling on his celebrity pals to make cameos in the project.

"Watch this space as I've been honoured to have many of my friends and colleagues, whose work I adore, agree to join us for this hilarious new adventure," he teased.

The original Crocodile Dundee remains to be one of the most successful films in Australia's cinematic history. Sequel Crocodile Dundee II was released in 1988, while Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles hit theatres in 2001.

Hogan, who was nominated for a Best Writing Oscar for Crocodile Dundee, most recently wrapped shooting on comedy film That's Not My Dog!