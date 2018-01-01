Paris Hilton open to televising upcoming wedding

Paris Hilton is considering televising her upcoming wedding to fiance Chris Zylka.

The socialite, who starred in reality TV show The Simple Life with Nicole Richie from 2003 to 2007, got engaged to her actor boyfriend in January (18) while holidaying in the mountains of Aspen, Colorado.

Since then, Paris and Chris have been inundated with offers from TV network bosses who are desperate to televise their nuptials to the world - and they are seriously considering making a deal.

"We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe," the 37-year-old told E! News, before coyly replying "yes" when probed if she would ever take up one of their offers.

Paris' comment comes shortly after she teased a possible TV deal while speaking to DailyMailTV, confessing that she and Chris, 33, were waiting to see "what happens".

"Everyone is obviously really excited about the wedding," she told the news outlet. "So, I've been looking at a lot of different offers of networks and producers who want to do a show on Chris and I and the wedding and everything."

Paris went on to gush about her husband-to-be to E! News, branding him her "best friend" and "angel". The pair began dating in 2016 but didn't make their relationship official on social media until February 2017.

"It's the best feeling in the world just to find the one person who is your best friend, I trust him so much," she smiled. "He's so supportive and loving and like an angel, I feel like he saved me and I can't imagine my life with anyone else."

Details of Paris and Chris' wedding remain under wraps. However, family insiders recently shared with Mail Online that they are set to wed in November at a church in Beverly Hills.