Alicia Silverstone's son tried to make out with her after he watched Clueless

Alicia Silverstone’s young son tried to French kiss her after watching Clueless for the first time.

Alicia took seven-year-old Bear, who she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, to a special screening of the cult classic which launched her film career in 1995, despite the movie carrying a PG-13 rating.

Recalling the trip to Stephen Colbert on Monday night’s (11Jun18) The Late Show, Alicia admitted the film had a lasting impact on young Bear.

“I took him to see it because it’s at the L.A. cemetery where they show it for 4,000 people,” she began. “There were 4,000 people and this huge screen outdoors at night, in a cemetery, very romantic, and there were pillows and rose.

“The one thing he took away from it, aside from all the things I was worried about, was he kept trying to French kiss me afterwards, which was very sweet.”

Not hiding his concern, Stephen asked if she’d told Bear his smooches were not appropriate.

“I just kept my mouth closed!” she responded. “That’s what I did. And I just giggled. It’s super sweet.”

Repeating that it was “super sweet”, Stephen still looked dubious at the idea, simply telling Alicia “nope” when she asked if he was worried.

“It’s fine, he’s not doing it any more,” she assured the host. “That’s what his takeaway was.”

