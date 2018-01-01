NEWS Alec Baldwin convinced he would beat Trump in 2020 election Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Alec Baldwin is confident he would "absolutely" beat Donald Trump if he were to run against the U.S. President in the 2020 election.



The Departed star has been a vocal critic of the Republican politician for some time, and has become famed for his parody of Trump on sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live - an impression the property mogul and former reality TV boss is not fond of.



Baldwin, a registered Democrat, has previously pondered a career in politics, and during a chat with shock jock Howard Stern on Monday (11Jun18), the 60-year-old shared his thoughts on the next election.



"I can only think of a couple people who I think could beat Trump," he remarked, as Stern suggested Baldwin enter the race for the White House.



"If I ran, I would win," Alec declared. "I would absolutely win. I 1,000 per cent would win."



However, he insists he's too busy juggling his acting career and TV hosting gig on The Match Game with his new role as a father-of-five to seriously pursue the top job.



"My wife said she would (kill me if I ran for president)," the actor added, confessing he has given some thought to the idea.



"It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign...," he laughed.



"The only reason I say that is because I'd love to run for that position to just have things be very common sense," Alec explained. "There's so many things that this country needs to do that are so obvious."



Baldwin and his second wife Hilaria welcomed their fourth child, son Romeo, last month (May18).



They also share two other boys, Rafael, who turns three on Sunday (17Jun18), and 21-month-old Leonardo, and four-year-old daughter Carmen, while Alec is dad to model Ireland Baldwin, 22, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

