Stanley Tucci becomes a father of five

Actor Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt have quietly welcomed their second child.

Emily Blunt's sister gave birth to Emilia Giovanna Tucci on 19 April (18), the new dad's representative confirms.

"Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my personalities," Stanley quipped to People.com about the newborn.

The couple only shared the news of Felicity's pregnancy in late March (18), when she accompanied her husband to a New York screening of his movie Final Portrait, which Stanley wrote and directed.

Felicity showed off her burgeoning bump in a colourful striped wrap dress as she posed for the cameras with the actor/director.

They stepped out again days later to support Emily and her husband John Krasinski as they premiered their horror film A Quiet Place in the Big Apple.

Little Emilia is a baby sister for the couple's three-year-old son Matteo, while Stanley, 57, is also father to 18-year-old twins Nicolo and Isabel, and daughter Camilla, 16, from his marriage to late wife Kate, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009.

Stanley later moved to London and wed literary agent Felicity in 2012 after they were introduced by his The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily.

However, moving on after losing his first wife was initially tough for Tucci, who confessed he "panicked" following his proposal to Blunt.

"It was very hard to go on vacations at first, really hard to go with Felicity some places," he added to The Times. "I felt guilty. It's horrible... You always feel guilty."