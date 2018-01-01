Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt agree to new summer schedule with their kids

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a new temporary custody agreement over their six children for the summer.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, lawmakers at the Superior Court of Los Angeles County determined that not having a relationship with their father would be "harmful" to teenagers Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, and their younger kids Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

A court official insists the kids are safe with their father, and that it is "critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship" with both of their parents.

Jolie and Pitt were ordered to arrange a phone call between them, their children and two psychologists to thrash out a summer schedule, according to the documents, and now Brad will have physical custody of all the children but Maddox for four hours a day from 8-17 June in London, where the actress is renting a house while she films Maleficent.

Pitt must also spend time with each child at least twice during the 10-day period with one of the psychologists present. Jolie will not be present.

The actor has also been granted custody of the minor children for 10 hours each day from 27 June to 1 July, with the other psychologist present. He also has custody for four hours a day from 8-14 July. Upon his return to Los Angeles, Pitt will have custody of the kids from 21-29 July. He is responsible for returning them back to Jolie in London on 29 July.

He will have custody again from 11 August (18) until the estranged couple’s next court hearing on 13 August.

Jolie has also been told to provide Pitt with each of the minor children’s personal cellphone numbers so that he can text them, according to the documents. And she cannot monitor the texts.

Jolie and Pitt separated in September, 2016.