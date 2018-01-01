Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed mourning the death of beloved dog

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are mourning the death of their beloved dog, who lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday (12Jun18).

Both stars poured out their feelings on social media after Ira passed away at 12.11pm local time in Los Angeles.

"Quietly cancer had filled this amazing girl of mine and there was nothing any of us could do," Ian wrote. "I’ve never known a more incredible animal. A soul that spoke 1,000 languages. Kid, I will miss you and anyone that ever got to know you will miss you.

"Countless flights, 100 nights in the airstream, driving across the country, jumping in every lake - river - stream and ocean there was, just for a splash and to be happy. Thank you for loving me like I’ve never known. I know you’re here, your energy is here with us - I saw you playing with Neech this morning. I love you kiddo. Love, Dad."

The former Vampire Diaries star also posted a photo of himself and Ira on Instagram.

His wife expressed similar sentiments, posting a series of snaps of herself and Ira, alongside a note that read: "You've been my best friend for so long, and as I sit here and write you this letter, I still don't know if I am able to say goodbye.

"You are the definition of unconditional love my gorgeous girl. Every chapter of my life feels like it wouldn't have been as special without you, and now I don't know how to let you go. I'm going to miss that goofy toothy grin, and watching you stretch your head up to the sky after every nap."

The couple often shared photos of Ira on social media.