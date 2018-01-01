Ryan Reynolds responds to Kanye West's Deadpool soundtrack offer

Ryan Reynolds and Celine Dion are considering involving Kanye West in the next Deadpool soundtrack after the rapper offered his services.

On Tuesday (12Jun18), Kanye revealed himself to be a huge fan of the anti-hero movies, the second of which was released last month.

Celine provided the vocals for Deadpool 2 song Ashes, and now it looks like Kanye will be a shoo-in for a possible third instalment.

Sharing Kanye’s original tweet, which stated “I love both Deadpool movies (fire emojis)… I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool …”, Ryan told the Famous hitmaker: “Agree. I’m having a word with Celine Dion.”

And Ryan’s fellow Canadian Celine was easily swayed too.

“Hmm, “Ashes (Yeezy Remix)” does have a nice ring to it… - Celine xx…,” she wrote on Twitter.

While Kanye didn’t identify which songs sounded similar to his music, he did go on to praise the film’s scriptwriters Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Ryan.

“your guys writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the 4th wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time,” he said.

Songs from artists including Diplo, French Montana, Skrillex, Cher, Salt-N-Pepa, Dolly Parton and A-ha feature across both soundtracks.

Although there has been no confirmation that Ryan will wear Deadpool’s black and red leather suit for a third solo outing, the 41-year-old star shared he had some ideas for another film. He’ll also be reprising the role for ensemble movie X-Force.