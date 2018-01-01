John Cena replacing Sylvester Stallone in action movie Project X

John Cena is replacing Sylvester Stallone in upcoming action movie Project X.

The former professional wrestler has successfully made the leap from the ring to the silver screen in recent years, starring in movies such as Trainwreck and Daddy's Home as well as animated flick Ferdinand.

Now, Cena is about to show off his fighting skills once again, with Variety reporting that he will take over Stallone's role in Jackie Chan's latest feature.

The film will follow Chan's Jackie Luo, a private security contractor, who is called to save a China-run oil refinery in the Middle East. However, when he discovers that the attackers are actually planning to steal the oil, he teams up with Cena's character, an ex-special forces soldier, to try and stop them. Need for Speed director Scott Waugh will helm the flick, working off of Arash Amel's screenplay.

Chan will produce the film alongside Joe Tam, Esmond Ren and Hans Canosa.

Hong Kong-born movie icon Chan, 64, was most recently seen onscreen in The Foreigner, also starring Pierce Brosnan, and is currently attached to a number of projects, including Shanghai Dawn, The Karate Kid 2, Rush Hour 4 and Five Against a Bullet.

While Cena last appeared in teen comedy Blockers and TV series Dallas & Robbo. He recently wrapped filming on Transformers spin-off movie Bumblebee, featuring Hailee Steinfeld, and is in the pre-production phase of thriller The Janson Directive, to be produced by his former wrestling rival Dwayne Johnson. The 41-year-old will play Paul Janson, a former Navy SEAL and prisoner of war, who works as a corporate security consultant but is forced to go on the run when an assignment to rescue a VIP goes wrong.