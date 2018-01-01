Angelina Jolie's representative slams 'misleading' custody reports

Angelina Jolie's representative is blasting "misleading" reports about her custody battle with estranged husband Brad Pitt, insisting the actress is focused on the health of their children.

On Tuesday (12Jun18), reports surfaced that a judge at the Superior Court of Los Angeles County determined it would be "harmful" for teenagers Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, and their younger siblings Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne not to have a relationship with their father.

The judge also set forth several stipulations that Jolie and Pitt have to follow - including a new summer custody agreement. Jolie has also been told to provide Pitt with each of the minor children's personal cellphone numbers so that he can text them and she cannot monitor the texts.

According to court documents, the custody agreement could be changed if efforts aren't made for the children to continue to build on their relationship with the World War Z actor.

"If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with (Jolie) and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to (Pitt)," the court documents reportedly read.

Angelina's representative is now blasting the "misleading" reports.

"It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening," the representative tells The Blast.

"This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children," the spokesperson continues. "From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately."

Jolie and Pitt separated in September, 2016.