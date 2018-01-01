Parents of Beyonce biter mad at Tiffany Haddish for telling tales

The parents of Beyonce's party biter were mad at Tiffany Haddish for telling the world the crazy story in a GQ interview.

The Girls Trip star told the magazine Beyonce had asked her not to make a fuss after the unnamed actress attacked her, telling Tiffany she was on drugs, but that didn't stop her from opening up about the bizarre incident, which went down in December (17), during a candid confessional, which was published in March (18).

The comedienne revealed the mystery women bit Beyonce in the face, prompting gossips and fans alike to spend weeks trying to identify the attacker.

Now, Tiffany tells The Hollywood Reporter the parents of the mystery woman were upset with her for simply bringing up the story.

"I'm super good friends with her stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me," she says. "They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?'

"But I didn't try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from goin' to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down (sic)."

In the interview with GQ, Haddish revealed Beyonce asked her not to confront the woman at the party.

"She (Beyonce) was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That b**ch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**ch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill (sic)'."

Many readers suspected actress Sanaa Lathan was the culprit, but she recently laughed off the wild speculation.

"Y'all are funny," she tweeted. "Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would've have (sic) been a love bite."

And she told Health magazine she found the whole drama absurd: "It blew up, and I think it's the most absurd thing I've ever been involved with," Sanaa said. "Thank God I've been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumours about me.

"They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll. I adore Beyonce. I would never do anything malicious like that - to her, or to anyone. It's so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It's so crazy."