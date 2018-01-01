Jada Pinkett Smith to lay bare marriage on new Red Table Talk episodes

Jada Pinkett Smith will be delving into the highs and lows of her marriage to Will Smith in candid conversations with her husband for new episodes of her Facebook Watch talk show.

The Girls Trip star's Red Table Talk series, on which she discusses a whole range of topics with her daughter Willow and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, has been popular among fans since its launch in May (18), and Facebook officials have since ordered another 13 episodes, which will premiere this autumn.

Jada now plans to bring her actor/rapper husband Will on as a guest, so they can share all about their 21-year marriage in a series of new chats later this year.

"It's very interesting because Will and I have a very unique partnership...," she explained on breakfast show Megyn Kelly Today, "and it's really great, because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are, and not have all of these expectations of like, 'You need to be this for me,' or 'I can't be here for you' or what have you, I just, through my journey, have learned to love him in the most pure way, and love everything that comes with that. And he's learning to do the same!"

She added, "He's coming to the Red Table for sure, I think he'll be the first one up (on the newly-ordered episodes)."

Jada has already welcomed Will's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, onto the show, during which they shared an emotional chat about their difficult start as a blended family.

The actress admitted she had overstepped the mark when she first began dating Will back in 1995, before he had finalised his divorce from Sheree, the mother of his son Trey.

"Here's the one thing I will say in hindsight," Jada said. "Because I didn't understand marriage, I didn't understand divorce. I will say that I probably should've fell back (sic). So, when I think back about where I was, some of my insensitivity, some of my inconsideration just in regards to you guys unwinding a marriage, and then me, trying to get in there... "

"And I was like, 'Bless her heart,'" Sheree replied.

Jada married Will in 1997 and they share children Jaden, 19, and Willow, 17.