Rose McGowan to stand trial for drug charge in January

Actress Rose McGowan will begin 2019 fighting her felony drug possession charge at trial.

The Grindhouse star was indicted by members of a grand jury on Monday (11Jun18) after authorities reportedly found two packets of cocaine in a wallet she left behind on a flight to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in January, 2017.

Her trial date has since been set for 15 January (19), and if convicted, McGowan faces up to a year behind bars.

She has always maintained her innocence, insisting the illegal substances were not hers, and claiming the drugs could have been planted as five hours had passed between McGowan leaving her wallet, which contained her ID card, and when it was found by a cleaning crew.

She suggested agents hired by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may be behind the incident, aimed at discrediting her for making sex assault accusations against him.

McGowan has been one of the fallen movie mogul's most outspoken critics since going public with her rape allegation in October (17).

Weinstein vehemently denied forcing himself on the actress, and his attorney, Ben Brafman, previously dismissed the drug-planting accusation as a "ludicrous claim".

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old's legal representatives have vowed to fight the possession charge to clear McGowan's name.

"Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence," her attorney, Jose Baez, told TMZ.com after her indictment. "These charges would have never been brought if it weren't for her activism as a voice for women everywhere. I assure you, this selective prosecution will be met with a strong defence."