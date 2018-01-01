Ewan McGregor front-runner to star in The Shining sequel

Ewan McGregor is in talks to play the grown-up Danny Torrance in the sequel to Stanley Kubrick's classic horror movie The Shining.

Danny Lloyd played the troubled young character in the cult 1980 movie, which also starred Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall as his parents, and now the story picks up several decades later as McGregor's character tries to come to terms with the demons that have been haunting him since he was a little boy.

Mike Flanagan will directed Doctor Sleep, which is based on The Shining author Stephen King's 2013 follow-up - the writer's 50th novel.

In the new film, Danny Torrance is also haunted by issues of rage and alcoholism which plagued his father.

Flanagan has also reworked Akiva Goldsman's adapted screenplay for the project. Goldsman will serve as the film's executive producer.

In Doctor Sleep, Torrance is a hospice employee trying to help the dying come to terms with death. According to Deadline, he establishes a psychic connection with a young girl who shares his extreme extrasensory abilities, and who is being targeted by a scary group with similar powers. Her experiences take Danny back to the horrors of the Overlook Hotel, where the story around The Shining took place.

If McGregor signs on for The Shining sequel, he'll tackle the role after playing the title character in Disney’s Christopher Robin. He's also committed to upcoming movies The Land of Sometimes, The Cow, and Zoe, in which the Scottish actor will play a robotic engineer, who falls in love with an android portrayed by French actress Lea Seydoux.