Kelly Preston and John Travolta eloped after wedding got out of control

Kelly Preston and John Travolta eloped after their wedding plans turned into a circus.

The longtime couple planned to wed in New York, but Preston reveals she and Travolta eloped when it became clear the nuptial would be too much drama.

"The wedding got so big and so crazy and I thought, once the florist's assistant got an assistant, I was done," she told U.S. breakfast show Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday (13Jun18). "We ran away, eloped, and went to Paris."

The couple had to host a second ceremony in Daytona Beach, Florida in 1991 after realising their French nuptials were not legally binding.

"You have to live in Paris for four or five years to legally get married there," she said.

Preston and Travolta have been married for 27 years and she insists they have lasted for almost three decades because she "married the right person".

"If you find the right person, it's so amazing," she added.

Kelly and John first met in 1987 while filming The Experts and earlier this week (ends15Jun18) she revealed she was immediately smitten - despite the fact she was married to ex-husband Kevin Gage at the time.

"Well, I was not that happily married let's put it that way," she told Watch What Happens Live!. "I was really with the wrong person... I'm sitting there ready to screen test and I see (John walk in)."

And she is adamant her relationship with the Saturday Night Fever star will continue to thrive because they "work at it".

"It's communication, keeping it fresh, checking in with each other, and evolving," she said in an interview with U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "You change, so you want to change together."