Chad Michael Murray slams Sophia Bush marriage comments as 'ludicrous'

Chad Michael Murray has slammed his ex-wife and former One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush for claiming she was pressured into marrying him.

The former couple became engaged in 2004 and wed the following year, separating months later, and Sophia went on to file for an annulment. Her request was denied, but the couple divorced in 2006.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Wednesday (13Jun18), Bush opened up about her brief marriage to Murray alleging "it was not a thing I actually really wanted to do," and adding that she felt pressured to marry him.

The Agent Carter star has now fired back, slamming Bush's comments and insisting the "story is ludicrous."

"Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love," his spokesperson said in a statement to People. "Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children.

"He has completely moved on and doesn't feel the need to engage in this type of behavior," the statement concluded.

When host Cohen asked the Chicago P.D. actress how she could have been talked into marrying Murray against her wishes, she responded: "Because how do you let everybody down? And how do you, what's the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to either see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time?"

The 35-year-old added, "Life is always loaded. What the public knows ever is never - it's not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie (Burton) and I used to laugh and we were like, 'If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f**king better than the drama that the writers write.'"

Murray has been married to his former Chosen co-star Sarah Roemer since 2015, and the couple has two children.