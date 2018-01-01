Kim Kardashian meets former prisoner she fought to set free

Kim Kardashian became emotional on Wednesday (13Jun18) when she met the great-grandmother she fought to have released from prison for the first time.

After months of exchanging letters and calls, the reality star finally came face-to-face with Alice Marie Johnson, who was recently released from prison after serving 22 years, for the first time in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, and they sat down for a joint interview with America's Today show.

In a preview clip of the chat, which will air on Thursday, Kim revealed she broke down when she told Johnson she would be released following her campaign.

"At first I thought she knew because the news was starting to break and we had to get her on the phone," Kim said. "She was kind of quiet on the phone and I know her personality enough to know that she would have been screaming, or something.

"And I said, 'Wait, you don't know?' and she said, 'Know what?' and I was like, 'You are going home'. And screams, and cries and we all just cried on the phone."

The 37-year-old told interviewer Hota Kotb that she loved Johnson and added, "I mean, I already knew just by talking to you on the phone and just seeing you in videos, but I mean, you are everything and more than I ever thought."

Kim has been campaigning for Johnson's release since last year (17), and had a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in May to ask that clemency be granted for the 63-year-old, who was put away for a first time non-violent drug crime, and the leader commuted her life sentence days later.

Trump personally called the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to tell her the good news, and she told CNN that she knew it would be emotional meeting Johnson in person.

"I know I'm gonna cry so much when I see her, but just to know that we changed one person's life, (it means everything)," she said.