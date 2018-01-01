Bryce Dallas Howard putting acting on hold to direct top secret project for Netflix

Bryce Dallas Howard is following her dad into filmmaking after finding a project she's happy to step behind the camera for.

The Jurassic World star has made a lot of small projects in between acting roles, but now she's committed to taking a break from acting to concentrate on directing a feature film for Netflix.

In a new satellite radio interview with Sirius XM, the daughter of Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard says, "I'm shifting to directing full-time... I wanna keep acting, for sure, but now I'm doing a feature film this fall for Netflix, and I've got some stuff lined up for next year.

"I'm not sort of being afraid to commit to something that's gonna take me out of acting for a while."

But none of her upcoming projects as a director will feature her "super-supportive" Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt, because she has advised him not to work with first-time filmmakers yet.

"Maybe in the future, that would be wonderful," she responded to a question about directing her pal, prompting Pratt to state, "That's a great director's answer. I'll audition, I don't care."

Bryce has a handful of shorts under her belt as a director, including Solemates, M83: Claudia Lewis, Call Me Crazy: A Five Film , and When You Find Me. Her first effort as a filmmaker came in 2006, when she shot 18-minute romance Orchids, starring Alfred Molina and Katherine Waterston, from a script she co-wrote.

Meanwhile, her Netflix project is being kept under wraps as she completes promotional work on Jurassic World sequel Fallen Kingdom and spin-off video game Jurassic World Evolution, which features her character Claire Dearing.