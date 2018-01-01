Jada Pinkett-Smith: 'Will Smith and I will never divorce'

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith will never divorce.

The stars have been plagued by break-up rumours throughout their 20-year marriage, but Jada insists they will always be family - and she'll never move out and move on with another man.

"Here is the thing about Will and I, we are family, that is never going down," the actress tells U.S. radio show Sway's Universe. "It's just not."

"We are family," she adds. "Take out all that whole marriage, relationship crap, at the end of the day Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn't matter. All that relationship and what people think of ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period."

Jada and Will wed in 1997, following the actor's divorce from Sheree Zampino, and she explains it has been important for the blended family to have a close relationship for the sake of the Suicide Squad actor's 25-year-old son Trey.

"I feel as though Trey needs to feel that dynamic between his two parents," she adds. "That's very important that he can feel that connection and feel where they do meet. So he can feel that parental connection. I think that's important."

Meanwhile, Jada and Will will open up about their "unique" relationship on new episodes of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

"He's coming to the red table for sure!" she told U.S. talk show host Megyn Kelly.