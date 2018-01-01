Nicole Kidman signs movie and TV development deal with Amazon Studios

Nicole Kidman has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios bosses to develop a series of movies and TV dramas.

The Oscar winner and partners at Blossom Films will produce a number of projects, which will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, as well as movies for theatrical release, according to Deadline.

"Nicole is a force of nature as both an actress and a producer," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "She understands the focus of bringing addictive, entertaining and compelling television to our Prime Video customers, as well as movies that will connect with film audiences. Stay tuned for many exciting projects to come in the very near future!"

Amazon Studios executives also recently signed Get Out director Jordan Peele to an exclusive first-look TV deal.

Kidman launched Blossom Films with Per Saari. They executive produced Big Little Lies for HBO and produced 2010 movie Rabbit Hole, which earned Kidman Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, and the film The Family Fang.

Salke hopes the new deal with Kidman will help bring Amazon Studios a hit like Big Little Lies: "I think we’re a little bit missing on addictive female (dramas),” Salke told Deadline. "I would say instead of where’s our Game of Thrones, where’s our Big Little Lies, where’s our new Handmaid’s Tale, what are those shows that can culturally break through but feel original and are very addictive. So, you’re going to see a lot of that coming through the pipeline."

Among the projects in development at Blossom Films are adaptations of vampire play Cuddles and Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s novel Truly Madly Guilty, which will be co-produced by Reese Witherspoon.

"I’m excited to start working with Jen Salke and the Amazon team,” said Kidman. “Our goal at Blossom Films is to create important and entertaining content across multiple platforms, and I can’t think of better collaborators with which to accomplish this."