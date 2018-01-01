Composer Pinar Toprak to be first woman to score a Marvel movie

Pinar Toprak is set to be the first woman to compose the score for a Marvel Studios feature.

The Turkey-born composer has previously worked on films such as The Monster Project, The Challenger and The Lightkeepers, as well as TV series Krypton.

Now, Toprak is to break major ground in the film industry, as on Thursday (14Jun18) she announced that she will be composing the score for upcoming film superhero film Captain Marvel.

"I’m so thrilled to finally announce that I will be scoring the upcoming CAPTAIN MARVEL!" she wrote on her Instagram page. "It’s an incredible honour to be a part of the Marvel Universe. So many thoughts racing through my head. And the main one is gratitude."

In her post, Toprak also thanked her agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft and Captain Marvel co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck for giving her the "opportunity of a lifetime".

Plans for Captain Marvel were first announced in early 2016, with Brie Larson taking the central role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.

The movie will be the first female-led superhero project under Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while plot details are a closely guarded secret, high-profile stars including Samuel L. Jackson, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou and Jude Law are among the castmembers.

Boden, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Meg LeFauve, Carly Mensch, Liz Flahive and Nicole Perlman have penned the screenplay, with the film set to hit cinemas in March 2019.

Toprak took music classes at the Istanbul State Conservatory before moving to Chicago in 1997 and studying film scoring at Berklee College of Music.

She later worked at celebrated composer Hans Zimmer's studios, eventually composing music for video games, films and TV, and recently wrote additional music for DC Comics' Justice League.