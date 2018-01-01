Kit Harington 'incredibly excited' to marry Rose Leslie

Kit Harington is "incredibly excited" about his upcoming wedding to Rose Leslie.

The former Game of Thrones co-stars will reportedly be married at Lickleyhead Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on 23 June (18) by Father Chad Boulton, a black-cloaked Benedictine monk, from Ampleforth Abbey, and Kit cannot wait for the big day.

"I'm incredibly excited about getting married," he told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, before admitting that he has become "a bit of an emotional wreck" lately as he's been filming his final scenes of Game of Thrones, which comes to end in 2019.

"I'm not someone who cries very easily, but I keep bursting into tears. We've all spent nine, nearly ten years together, and the final goodbye is more than a hug," he said.

The 31-year-old has asked producers of the hit TV drama to shut down production on the eighth and final season so all their castmates can attend the ceremony, which will reportedly involve 200 guests and a performance by Mumford & Sons.

"I rang him (the producer) up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually'... I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level," he said on The Jonathan Ross Show last year. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They (the cast) have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

The British actor spoke to the Daily Mail to announce his return to the West End stage, in a production of Sam Shepard's True West, which will open at London's Vaudeville Theatre from 23 November (18).

In the production, he will portray Austin, a screenwriter researching a film set in the Old West, alongside Johnny Flynn, who plays his unstable brother Lee, who pushes him to a psychological breakdown.