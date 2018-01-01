NEWS Helena Bonham Carter used astrology to research Ocean's 8 co-stars Newsdesk Share with :







Helena Bonham Carter consulted the stars to assess how well she would get on with her Ocean's 8 co-stars.



In an appearance on U.K. chat show The Graham Norton Show, The King’s Speech actress revealed she went to extraordinary lengths to find out more about her A-list co-stars ahead of starting work with them.



Helena appears in the heist movie, directed by Gary Ross, alongside Oscar-winning actresses Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway, Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, musician Awkwafina and Mindy Kaling.



“I did some astrology. I found out everyone’s birthday and I knew who I would get on with," Helena admitted. "I didn’t decide anything about anyone beforehand, but I just wanted to know what I was going into. It can be very useful.”



The 52-year-old star didn't go into detail about what the charts revealed, but judging by her rapport with Cate, Sandra, Sarah and Rihanna, who all appeared on the show, the ensemble appear to have got along famously.



Her admission came after Graham asked if the rumours about the all-female cast not liking each other were true.



“We were expected not to get on," answered Sandra. "My publicist got an email from a tabloid saying they had heard I wasn’t getting on with everyone else on set and I really took it personally until I found out each one of us had got the exact same email.



"Everyone wanted us to be pulling each other’s hair out, but it’s just not true.”



Helena added: “They wanted the cliche of a group of women not getting on, but we didn’t live up to it.”



Meanwhile, the actress, who has recently been cast as the older incarnation of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret in Netflix TV show The Crown, admitted she's counting the days until she steps into the role.



“I’ve got two weeks to prepare so I’ve got to find her character soon," she revealed.



And when asked if the accent will be easy for her, she joked: “I’m posh, but not that posh!”

