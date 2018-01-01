Robert Pattinson 'doesn't regret Twilight'

Robert Pattinson doesn't regret starring in Twilight, the movie that launched his Hollywood career.

The 32-year-old was relatively unknown when he starred as eternal vampire Edward Cullen in the first instalment of the saga, with only small roles including a memorable turn as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire under his belt.

And after Twilight was released in November 2008, Pattinson became an overnight sensation - along with his co-star Kristen Stewart.

The British actor reportedly found it difficult to be in the limelight, and his subsequent relationship with Stewart suffered, with the actress snapped by paparazzi cheating on Pattinson with director Rupert Sanders in 2012.

However, he credits the movie with cementing his decision to continue being an actor.

"It's been ten years?" he incredulously asked the E! News reporter during a red carpet interview. "That first movie was great. It was really, really fun. It was a massive turning point in my life. I had an entirely different life after.

"I wasn't entirely sure I was going to be an actor until after that movie so I'll always appreciate it," he added.

Pattinson was talking to reporters at the premiere of his new Western comedy movie Damsel, and revealed he didn't find it difficult to master a Southern accent for his role as pioneer Samuel.

"My dad loves Westerns, so I've had that accent in my ear a little bit. And I think having an English accent is actually weirdly close to (a Southern accent). I think a lot of English actors when they try and do their first American accent it goes super Southern," he laughed.