Eva Longoria and Lena Dunham mourning pet deaths

Actresses Eva Longoria and Lena Dunham are both in mourning after they each lost a beloved pet.

Pregnant Eva took to Instagram on Friday afternoon (15Jun18) to reveal her first "baby", a Maltese pooch named Jinxy, had passed away after suffering a stroke.

"So the day I've been dreading happened last night," she began. "Jinxy passed away in my arms at the vet. He had a stroke that he just couldn't come back from. He was 15 years old (96 in dog years) and he filled those years with lots of love and laughter."

Eva had become a dog mum to Jinxy over a decade ago, while filming her hit comedy/drama series Desperate Housewives.

"He was my baby before this baby in my belly came along," she shared. "I'm so sad but know that he's out of his suffering.

"Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy".

The sad news comes as the 43-year-old prepares to give birth to her first child with her husband Jose Baston.

Meanwhile, Girls creator and star Lena has also been left heartbroken by the unexpected death of her cat, a Sphynx named Gia Marie, who died on Thursday.

"How do I even begin to type these words: this morning we lost the beautiful Gia Marie," she told her Instagram followers. "It was sudden and beyond anyone's control..."

Revealing she and her artist pal Paul Monroe were "holding her in our collective arms during her final moments", Lena went on to pay tribute to the feline by declaring, "She was my love, my dearest companion, and her kisses and hugs made every morning a celebration. Our hearts are broken, but we will never forget the nine months she graced this pained planet with her radiance. #giamarieforever".

She also took to Twitter on Friday to update fans on how she was coping with the loss.

"My cat died suddenly yesterday and I am walking around normally but secretly I am irate that it's not cause enough for a full bank holiday," she grumbled.

Lena had only just gushed about Gia in a snap online early on Monday (11Jun18).

"I have two cats but only one sleeps on my face and sits on my lap while I pee," she captioned the image, which was taken of the two of them lying in bed. "The positive effect Gia Maria Carangi has had on my mental health cannot be overestimated."