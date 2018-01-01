Pete Davidson's Ariana Grande romance is 'better' than ever imagined

Comedian Pete Davidson has dubbed his engagement to Ariana Grande "better" than he could ever have dreamed.

The couple only began dating in May (18), but on Monday (11Jun18), reports suggested the stars were making plans to wed after a whirlwind romance.

Ariana appeared to confirm she was a bride-to-be in a series of Twitter exchanges with fans that night, when she and Pete appeared to celebrate their engagement with a late visit to Disneyland in California.

She returned to the stage on Thursday (14Jun18) for a surprise performance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala in New York City, where she made her first official public appearance with Pete and dazzled onlookers by showing off her huge diamond ring.

Saturday Night Live regular Pete has now given his Instagram fans a sweet look at his new fiancee's pear-shaped rock by posting a black-and-white photo of Ariana's manicured left hand, with her ring clearly on display, resting on top of his tattooed one as she sits in his lap.

"u know what you'd dream it be like ? it's better than that," he captioned the image.

Hours earlier, Ariana marvelled at how lucky she felt, writing on Twitter, "i cant believe my life rn (right now) tbh (to be honest) if i’m dreaming pls (please) knock me the f**k back out (sic)".

Pete reportedly spent almost $100,000 (£75,300) on the three-carat custom-made ring, which he ordered from New York jeweller Greg Yuna, aka Mr. Flawless, in late May (18).

The funnyman picked up the diamond and platinum ring two weeks later, and Ariana quietly debuted the jewel onstage in Los Angeles on 2 June (18), when she played iHeartRadio's Wango Tango concert.

Both stars had just ended long-term relationships when they got together - Ariana split from rapper Mac Miller in early May (18), while Pete broke up with Cazzie David, the daughter of comedy icon Larry David, earlier this year.