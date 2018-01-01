Khloe Kardashian on brother Rob: 'He's so much like dad'

Khloe Kardashian revealed she can see sweet similarities between her late father and her brother Rob Kardashian.

The 33-year-old reality star took to her blog to share an emotional post about her 31-year-old brother, and the traits he shares with their father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003.

Rob welcomed his first child, daughter Dream, in November 2016, with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna.

"My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways – his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family. My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream," Khloe wrote. "I'm so proud of him!"

Dream makes frequent appearances on Rob's Twitter, as well as in other pictures on social media shared by Khloe and sisters Kim and Kourtney with their children.

"My dad would be really proud that Rob wants to implement his Armenian roots into Dream's upbringing. It would mean so much to him that all of his grandchildren are so close," Khloe said. "It's family over everything and I love that my brother is the same way."

Rob last shared a snap of his daughter last month, posting a photo of Dream in a white stroller eating snacks and smiling at the camera. "Cheese," he captioned the snap, along with a smiling emoji.

Khloe previously gushed about her brother's journey into fatherhood in a sweet post on his birthday back in April.

"This year is YOURS! I can’t wait to see all you conquer! Seeing you as a father has been so rewarding!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Rob beaming at Dream. "You’re an incredible father, brother and friend! I can’t wait to raise our daughters together! I love you Bob."