Bryce Dallas Howard discovered saucy reason for middle name at school

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard was left red-faced as a young school kid after discovering her middle name was a nod to the Texan city where she was conceived.

The Jurassic World star, who is the eldest of four children, was around six or seven years old when her actor/filmmaker father Ron Howard shared the saucy tale with the world on former U.S. talk show Late Night with David Letterman, but Bryce was unaware of the news until the following day.

"I didn't know that until I was in first grade, and I went to school and one of my friends told me that their dad had seen my dad on the show Dave Letterman, and he told this story about how he named his kids' middle names, and it was from where they were conceived," she recalled on morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I learned this in first grade!"

As for her first name, which the actress loves, Bryce has found it isn't as unique as she had initially thought.

"It's like, a gender-neutral name so I meet a lot of cool people that I wouldn't expect to have that name Bryce," she shared, explaining it's another geographical nod, but this time, to her flame-haired genetics.

"Bryce was after Bryce Canyon (in Utah), which is a National Park and is a very red, red, red place," Howard explained, "and both my parents are redheads, so they knew, unless there was something going on, that I would be a redhead."

The 37-year-old, whose mother is writer Cheryl Howard Crew, decided not to continue her family's middle name tradition when she welcomed her own kids with husband Seth Gabel.

"We were very traditional, (each middle name) was after grandparents!," she smiled. "I'm not as crazy as my parents, apparently."

Bryce and actor Seth, who wed in 2006, share 11-year-old son Theodore Norman, and daughter Beatrice Jean, six.