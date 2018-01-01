Anne Hathaway: 'I could have turned into my Ocean's 8 character'

Anne Hathaway based her Ocean's 8 character on an alternate version of herself.

The 35-year-old plays Daphne Kluger in the Ocean's trilogy spin-off, an arrogant and self-obsessed award-winning actress. Anne has insisted that the character wasn't inspired by anyone she had met in Hollywood, but instead stemmed from someone a little closer to home.

"It was just an idea I had about how I might have been if, at the beginning of my career, I'd taken fame very seriously," she explained in an interview with Britain's Hello! magazine. "And what would have happened if I'd cared about myself more than I care about other people."

Anne is in the company of some of Hollywood's biggest stars, with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna all taking on roles in the Ocean's 8 girl gang. The concept of the movie, combined with the impressive cast, meant that the job was one the Les Miserables star couldn't turn down.

"I love heist movies - George (Clooney)'s Ocean's franchise was so much fun to watch," she praised, going on to compliment her fellow actresses. "I genuinely love all those women. Cate and Sandy were very warm and welcoming to all of us and they made sure to let me know that this was a family-friendly set, and that I could bring my son (two-year-old Jonathan) there any time."

Anne recently shared that her co-stars also gave her a body confidence boost on set, as Ocean's 8 was her first time shooting a movie since giving birth.

"Sandy Bullock just looks up and goes, 'Looking good mama.' And I was like, 'Oof that made me feel amazing,'" she recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres show. "And then Rihanna looks up and goes, 'Damn girl, you got an a*s.' And I of course was freaked out and loved it so much."