Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston ‘enjoying renewed closeness’

Courteney Cox has reportedly been Jennifer Aniston’s rock in the wake of her split from husband Justin Theroux.

Jennifer and Justin shocked the showbiz world when they called time on their two-year-marriage in February (18), just a week after the actress opened the doors of their shared Los Angeles home for an issue of Architectural Digest.

And just like their Friends alter egos Monica and Rachel, 53-year-old Courteney has been there for her pal as she goes through her second divorce.

“Courteney and Jennifer are as thick as thieves and they have got even closer in recent months,” an insider told Britain's Now magazine, adding Courteney has been Jennifer’s rock.

The insider further divulged that the pair have been hanging out at Courteney’s place, and have also been enjoying girly nights out with Ellen DeGeneres and Julia Roberts.

And the pair delighted Friends fans when they sang the show’s famous theme tune when they took to the stage to honour George Clooney with the 46th Annual Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute earlier this month (Jun18).

During their stage appearance, the two stars ribbed ER star George, who once appeared as a doctor in an episode of Friends.

“Let’s just admit it right here and now. There were millions of people watching Friends that happened to stay there (for ER) - too lazy to turn the channel. Without us, you’re (TV show) Chicago Hope, buddy,” Courteney said.

“Lucky for you, George, we remained on the air on Thursday nights, pretty much paving the way for I’d say every success that you’ve had since then,” 49-year-old Jennifer added.

“I mean this, in all seriousness, from the bottom of the both of our hearts, I’m going to be there for you.”