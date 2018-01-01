Isla Fisher tries not to expose her children to Hollywood

Isla Fisher makes a concerted effort not to expose her children to Hollywood.

The Now You See Me actress shares three children with her comedian husband Sacha Baron Cohen; daughters Olive, 10, and Elula, seven, as well as three-year-old son Montgomery.

While Isla and her family live in Los Angeles, the Australian star has shared that she tries to keep her kids away from show business as much as possible.

“I try not to bring it home," she told InStyle Australia magazine. "They’re only exposed to the fun parts like picking a pretty dress and having hair and make-up done."

Isla went on to explain that juggling her personal and professional endeavours "isn't easy". But she still manages to hang out with her friends by throwing low-key dinner parties at home.

“There’s not really a culture of bringing your kids to dinner parties or to restaurants past 6pm. I tend to entertain at home because I want to be with my family – it’s easier to put your kids to bed and have a wine with friends," the 42-year-old shared.

During the interview, Isla also spoke about her relationship with Ali G star Sacha and divulged that the secret to their marriage is their shared sense of humour and "willingness to be married".

And while they are based in America for now, the redhead harbours dreams of relocating to her childhood home one day.

“I have this secret fantasy of slowing down, moving to Byron Bay (New South Wales), getting off the grid and sitting on the sand with a Vegemite sandwich,” she laughed.