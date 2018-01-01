Millie Bobby Brown skips MTV Movie & TV Awards after splitting kneecap

Millie Bobby Brown skipped the MTV Movie & TV Awards after painfully splitting her kneecap.

The Stranger Things star announced in a post on Instagram that she had to pull out of attending the bash at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, after the freak injury.

Calling the split kneecap a "new milestone" as she has never broken a bone before, the 14-year-old said she was recovering well, despite having a huge leg brace, wheelchair and crutches.

"I've never actually broken a bone except for now. I have split my kneecap, so from the doctor's orders, he told me to rest up and that means that I won't be attending the MTV Awards this weekend," Mille explained.

"I hope Gaten (Matarazzo) and Caleb (McLaughlin), Finn (Wolfhard), Sadie (Sink), and Noah (Schnapp) have the best time and I love them so dearly. So I wish you guys the best and I'm sending my luck with you, and I'll be there in spirit," she added of her co-stars.

Millie is nominated for Best Performance in a Show and Best Kiss with Finn at the awards, which took place on Saturday but will air in the U.S. on Monday (18Jun18).

While the star didn't reveal how she'd split her kneecap, she later posted a clip on Instagram to promote The Sims video game in her role as ambassador, and wrote, "Dreaming of being on skates again...", hinting she may have taken a tumble.

She also shared a sweet montage of photos of her Stranger Things castmates and childhood friends from home earlier this month.

"Happy national best friends day," Millie wrote on Instagram. "i'm the luckiest person to call these people my best friends. i don't have one best friend i have many and each of them are the most spectacular people that i love very much (sic)."