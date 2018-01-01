Naya Rivera keeps $100,000 engagement ring in divorce settlement

Naya Rivera is able to keep her $100,000 (£75,000) engagement ring in the divorce settlement with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

According to the legal documents obtained by The Blast, the pair agreed the former Glee star can keep the 3.5-carat solitaire diamond sparkler, surrounded by pink diamonds and set on an 18-carat rose gold band.

In the settlement, Rivera will get “any and all memorabilia, watches, and jewellery in her possession... including, but not limited to, her engagement and wedding rings”.

The actress will also get to keep her home in Los Angeles, which is currently on the market for $3.8 million (£2.9 million). The 31-year-old bought the home in 2013 for $2.6 million (£1.9 million).

Rivera and Ray Donovan star Dorsey will share joint custody of their two-year-old son Josey, and the couple waived the right to support payments to each other.

A onetime $30,000 (£22,600) payment from the actress to her ex has been agreed.

The actress filed for divorce in 2016, but called off her plans as the couple attempted a reconciliation. She re-filed after a fight over Thanksgiving in November 2017 in West Virginia landed the actress behind bars.

She was charged with misdemeanour domestic violence, but Dorsey agreed to a clause in their temporary custody agreement that he would not pursue criminal charges against his estranged wife, according to The Blast.

“The family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved,” Rivera’s rep previously told Page Six.