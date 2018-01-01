Father's Day is extra special for James Van Der Beek as he becomes a dad of five

James Van Der Beek is a dad again.

The former Dawson's Creek star and his wife Kimberly welcomed their fifth child together on Friday (15Jun18).

They're calling the little girl Gwendolyn.

James celebrated Father's Day on Sunday (17Jun18), by counting his blessings as he revealed the baby news via a statement.

"Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay," Van Der Beek wrote on Instagram. "These last few days, as I’ve enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending 'boy time' with my son and getting my two year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how... I’ve been heart sick about something.

"Every child awakens a different energy in you... and this one has been bringing up the truth ever since we found out she was on her way," the actor said. "I’ve been in bliss these last few days, but I’ve also been feeling the pain of parents who have been separated from their kids, and the terror those poor kids must be in right now.

"I live an incredibly privileged life... and the last thing I want would be to politicize a birth... but this is human rights abuse. It just didn’t seem right to bask in my privilege and blessings and not bring attention to it."

James, who is also dad to Emilia, two, Annabel Leah, four, Joshua, six, and seven-year-old Olivia, was referring to the children of immigrants to the U.S. who are being hunted down and sent back to where they came from by government officials.

He also lightened his post with a special message to his wife, adding: "Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you’re a f**king earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you."