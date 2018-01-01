Sandra Bullock: 'I was too afraid to work with Harvey Weinstein'

Sandra Bullock was too afraid to work with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

The movie mogul is currently facing multiple charges of sexual assault amid an ongoing scandal linked to the film boss' bad beaviour.

Weinstein has been accused of bullying, sexual harassment, misconduct, and rape by over 90 women since some of his questionable actions were detailed in exposes published in October (18), and now Bullock has revealed the producer's reputation was enough to keep her away from him.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times Magazine, the Oscar winner said, "I heard about Harvey and I was afraid of him. I wasn’t asked to be in that world. I learnt early on to shut things off so those things didn’t come my way.

"I only heard what Harvey wanted people to hear, and that made me so f**king angry. People would say, 'Well, you know how she got that role? She f**ked Harvey!' I would say, 'Shut the f**k up. You don’t know that!'

"Then, later, to find out that woman was brutally attacked... They didn’t sleep with Harvey. Harvey wanted you to think that."

She's not the only Oscar winner to make attack Weinstein - Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, insisted they were never victims but were appalled about the producer's alleged behaviour, and they took aim at him for trying to use them in his defence, while Gwyneth Paltrow and Mira Sorvino have both claimed they were victims of his harassment.