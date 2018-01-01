Movie mogul and super-manager Martin Bregman dead at 92

Scarface producer Martin Bregman has died, aged 92.

The New Yorker, who also producer Al Pacino films Sea of Love, Serpico, and Carlito's Way, died on Saturday (16Jun18) after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, according to his widow, Cornelia.

His son, Michael, has confirmed the sad news to Deadline, revealing his father died at Weill Cornell Presbyterian Hospital.

"It was surprising and surreal; my sister reached me at 1am and said, 'Come quickly, there’s not much time'," Michael Bregman reveals. "We were by his side when he passed at 5:45pm (on) Saturday. You don’t expect it when it hits, but he had suffered a couple of strokes and hadn’t been doing great before this massive cerebral hemorrhage. It was quick and peaceful."

Bregman battled polio when he was a child and walked with a cane, but became a Hollywood heavyweight, thanks to his no-nonsense reputation.

"He grew up in the street and started by selling liquor by the gallon to night clubs that was made by local guys," his son recalls. "Back then, the club entertainment was singers, and he helped them get more money by playing over here, playing over there. He started signing them, not knowing what he was doing, but the singers were getting more money than they had before. That was his start."

As a manager, his clients included Liza Minnelli and Barbra Streisand. He also picked up the career of a promising young Pacino after seeing him on the stage in the late 1960s.

His other production credits include The Bone Collector, Nothing To Lose, and Betsy’s Wedding, and he will also be listed as a producer on Antoine Fuqua's upcoming Scarface remake, starring Diego Luna.