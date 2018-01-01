Incredibles 2 smashes records in North America but it's still a Jurassic World

Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 has enjoyed an incredible debut at the U.S. box office, hauling in an estimated $181 million (GBP136 million) over the weekend.

The animated sequel, which features the voice talents of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sophia Bush, has beaten a string of superhero blockbusters, including Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man 3, and Batman v. Superman, to score the eight best opening of all-time, and the best ever for a PG-rated movie.

Incredibles 2 easily breaks Finding Dory's $135 million (GBP101.6 million) opening record for an animated film,

Ocean's 8 drops to two, while Tag debuts at three.

Solo: A Star Wars Story and Deadpool 2 round out the new North American box office top five, while horror movie Hereditary, the Super Fly remake, Avengers: Infinity War, Adrift, and Book Club complete the top 10.

John Travolta's much-maligned mob drama Gotti failed to make the top 10, limping in at 12 with $1.8 million (GBP1.36 million).

Meanwhile, internationally, it's still a Jurassic World.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom snagged a big opening in China on Friday (15Jun18) to stay on top of the global box office with a $300 million (GBP226 million) worldwide tally. The dinosaur blockbuster, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is expected to hit the $400 million mark (GBP301 million) early next week (beg18Jun18).

The film doesn't open in the U.S. until 22 June (18), when it is expected to shatter domestic box office records.

All five Jurassic Park/World movies have now made over $4 billion at the international box office, according to Forbes, making the franchise one of the 10-biggest of all time.