Brie Larson shares intense training regime for Captain Marvel

Brie Larson has shared details of her intense training regime as she prepares for her role as Captain Marvel.

The Oscar-winning actress has been in gruelling physical training for nine months for the movie, set to be released in March next year (19). The superhero is also due to appear in the fourth Avengers movie, scheduled to land in cinemas just one month later.

Brie, who won an Oscar for her role in Room in 2016, worked hard to build her strength prior to filming.

“My highest right now is 215lbs in deadlifts. 400lb hip thrusts,” she shared, reports Variety. "Being able to lift weight like that really changed my perspective and understanding of myself.”

The 28-year-old said that playing Captain Marvel has made her discover she's more resilient - and powerful - than she thought.

"I will say that I learned that I’m much stronger than I realise in playing her,” she explained.

And landing the superhero role has been one of the most surreal moments of her career so far.

"A lot of my life recently has felt like it’s happening to somebody else,” Brie said. “I think part of it is a defence mechanism. It feels better to kind of continue to have my own understanding of myself, rather than one that was put on me by the outside world.”

Brie is also keen to make sure her role as Captain Marvel can lead to more women breaking through with lead roles in big-budget movies.

"All of this, boils down to more women with keys to power,” she said. “I want to be able to share it with others and make sure that as we move forward, there is inclusivity at the top.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently told the audience at the CineEurope conference in Barcelona that Brie will become the new face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year, replacing familiar faces Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans as Captain America, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.