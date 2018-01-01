Thomas Markle: 'Meghan and Prince Harry were forgiving over staged photo scandal'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were "very forgiving" when Thomas Markle called them to apologise for staging paparazzi shots.

In the run-up to the wedding in May (18), Thomas secretly teamed up with Los Angeles-based photographer Jeff Rayner to fake lucrative pictures of himself preparing for the big day, such as snaps showing him looking at news reports about his daughter's wedding on a computer and getting measured for a suit for the ceremony.

Thomas spoke about the scandal for the first time on Good Morning Britain on Monday (18Jun18), explaining that he wanted to change his image because the paparazzi kept taking "derogatory" photos of him.

"I thought this would be a nice way of me improving my look," he said. "Well obviously that all went to hell. And I feel bad about it, I apologised for it and that's all I can do. I can't do much beyond that. That was a mistake... I didn't do this for money, I did this to change my image.

"I spoke to them both and I apologised. I realised it was a serious mistake... But hard to take it back... They were very forgiving, it wasn't that difficult. Both Harry and Meghan were very forgiving about it."

The incident didn't derail plans for him to attend the ceremony in Windsor, England and Meghan had organised everything for him, including suit fittings, help with a speech, and someone to look after him in England, so Thomas "feels bad" that he had to pull out after having major heart surgery.

His ex-wife Doria Ragland was subsequently the only member of her family to attend the service, and Thomas said she did "very well" but he wishes she was sitting with someone in St George's Chapel.

Explaining why the Markles didn't get invites, he said, "Basically some 40/50/60 Markles came out of the woodwork all asking for invitations to the wedding and Meghan probably had the good sense to invite none because she would have offended the others."

At the end of the candid interview, the 73-year-old explained that he just wanted to set the record straight over negative stories written about him.

"More than anything I don't want my daughter or my new son-in-law to be hurt by this," he said. "I just want to have a nice normal relationship with my royal family as well now."