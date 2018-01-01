Freida Pinto has no regrets over Woody Allen movie

Freida Pinto doesn't regret working on a Woody Allen film.

Since Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow publicly accused the four-time Oscar winner of sexual assault in an open letter for The New York Times in 2014, allegations he denies, numerous stars have denounced the director.

Regarding working with Allen on 2010 film You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Pinto admitted she has fond memories from the shoot, but that was all due to her co-stars.

"I wouldn't say I regret that experience, because I learnt a lot from my co-stars. I loved working with Josh Brolin, for example, and I learnt so much from him as an actor," she said, adding: "But it is truly unfortunate that a lot of men still get away with things."

For her next movie, the 33-year-old star is reteaming with Andy Serkis on his second directorial effort, Mowgli.

It's based on Rudyard Kipling's novel The Jungle Book and boasts an all-star line-up, including Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch and Christian Bale.

Pinto is playing Mowgli's mother, though her favourite character in the flick is lovable bear Baloo, as voiced by Serkis.

"There is something so big and caring and goofy about (Baloo)," she smiled. "He is all heart. I love Andy Serkis, he is a good man. We worked on Rise of the Planet of the Apes together. He is super talented and hasn't let all of that success ever go to his head."

Mowgli hits cinemas in October (18).