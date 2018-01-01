Amy Adams: 'Being a good dad is sexy'

Amy Adams finds it sexy that her husband Darren Le Gallo is such a good dad.

Amy and Darren welcomed Aviana eight years ago, and the flame-haired actress has praised her other half for instilling important life lessons in their daughter.

"It's sexy to see him raising a girl and teaching her how a man should treat her in a lovely way," she smiled to American Marie Claire magazine.

She also revealed how Darren takes a hands-on approach to parenting. One time while they were at Central Park in New York, Amy and Darren left Aviana with her nanny while they went running. However, after spotting her parents, the tot wanted to join in with their jog.

"When she saw us, my daughter started running toward us and fell down," she recalled. "We had to run back to the hotel, and Darren was carrying her, and in my mind I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, this is so Kramer vs. Kramer!' He looked like Dustin Hoffman when he was running out of the park with the child in his arms, and I thought, 'Amy, what's wrong with you?' That was my mind's way of dealing with my daughter being injured: coming up with a movie reference!"

In the end Aviana was left with a broken foot, but earned the nickname Wolverine as she healed so quickly.

Amy is currently gearing up for the release of her next project, miniseries Sharp Objects, based on Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn's book of the same name.

The 43-year-old stars as lead character Camille Preaker in the dark story, about a reporter who's forced to confront the psychological demons from her past when she returns to her hometown to cover a violent murder.

"There's just so much truth in the darkness and the sadness and I'm willing to explore it now in a different way. Before, I thought people wouldn't like me or they would think I was crazy. Now I know I can navigate my own personal darkness and it won't consume me," she said.